Amazon On Course To Make $805 Million In Ad Revenue This Year

eMarketer has published a couple of eye-popping charts about the size of Amazon’s ad business. The first estimates Amazon made $610 million in ad revenue last year:



eMarketerNote that Amazon is on track to make $835 million this year.

Here’s the U.S.-only breakout:

eMarketerLooks like Amazon will cross the $1 billion threshold globally sometime in 2014.

Amazon only recently launched an ad exchange and a mobile ad network.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

