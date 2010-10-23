Amazon Will Let You Loan Kindle Books To A Friend -- But Publishers Can Turn It Off

Amazon will add a neat new feature to its Kindle e-book program later this year, designed to let you loan Kindle e-books to your friends, either via Kindle devices or the Kindle app for the iPhone, iPad, Android, etc.



Sounds great! We’ve been hoping for this for a long time, because this is how people share paper books.

But there will be some big limitations.

First, “Each book can be lent once for a loan period of 14-days and the lender cannot read the book during the loan period,” Amazon explains.

And perhaps more importantly, publishers will also be able to turn lending off for their books. Let’s hope they don’t screw this up.

(Via Fraser Speirs.)

