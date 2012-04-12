Amazon Will Buy Your Now-Useless CDs From You

Photo: boboroshi via flickr

At long last, someone has stepped forward to take your rotting music CDs off your hands.Amazon will now give you store credit for your old CDs, the site announced today.



The site has not said how much customers can get, however.

Smart Money’s Kelli Grant talked with Cornell management professor Randy Allen about the move, who said Amazon doesn’t actually value your CDs, but rather your loyalty.

“Amazon is hoping the service will eventually translate to more purchases — and more loyal customers. Studies have shown that when consumers redeem gift cards or credit, they tend to spend 40% more than the value of that credit,” Grant writes.

