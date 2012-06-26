Amazon Will Announce The Next Generation Kindle Fire On July 31 [REPORT]

CNET reports hearing from a “credible source” that Amazon is planning to announce the second-generation Kindle Fire on July 31.



According to CNET, the new Kindle Fire will have a camera as well as physical volume control buttons.

CNET’s source did not comment on whether the device would get more memory or whether the price would stay at $199. Although, the publication did hear from other sources at the company that Amazon would likely to stay close to current price points for its Kindle products.

The original Kindle fire wasn’t announced until last September, but CNET isn’t the only publication to suggest it might come a bit earlier this year. A separate report from DigiTimes (a publication with a mixed track record) also said that Amazon would release the next Kindle Fire in the beginning of the third quarter.

If true, this would suggest Amazon is looking to fast-track its upgrades to keep ahead of the growing competition, including new devices from Barnes and Noble and Google.

