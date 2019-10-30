Amazon is opening a fulfilment centre in Western Australia – the company's 3rd following centres in Sydney and Melbourne

Amazon (Photo by Mark Makela/Getty Images)

Amazon is opening a new fulfilment centre in Perth, Western Australia in order to facilitate faster delivery for customers in Western Australia.

The centre will open in late 2019 in the Perth Airport Business Precinct.

Amazon currently has two fulfilment centres, one in Melbourne and one in Sydney.

Amazon is expanding its footprint in Australia.

The e-commerce giant is opening its first fulfilment centre in Western Australia, with operations to begin in by late 2019.

The centre will be in the Perth Airport Business Precinct and is designed to bring faster delivery to Amazon customers across Western Australia.

“This expansion represents the investment and development of our growth strategy in Australia, following a steady and progressive increase in customer demand,” Amazon Australia director of operations, Craig Fuller said in a statement provided to Business Insider Australia.

The fulfilment centre in WA follows on from Amazon’s two centres in Melbourne and Sydney. The company opened its first fulfilment centre in Australia in Dandenong South, Melbourne in December 2017, followed by one in Moorebank, Sydney in August 2018.

When asked why the company decided on Perth for its next fulfilment centre location, an Amazon spokesperson told Business Insider Australia, “The site is an excellent fit for Amazon’s requirements – great location, good infrastructure [and] excellent source of talent.”

Amazon.com.au launched in Australia two years ago and provides 125 million products across 29 categories such as electronics, books, fashion and – of course – Amazon devices.

The company has since rolled out a number of other services including Amazon Prime, Launchpad and Renewed. Amazon Launchpad helps is intended to support Australian startups in bringing their products to market by giving them access to Amazon services such as customer engagement tools and unlimited shipping with Amazon Prime.

Amazon unveiled its ‘Renewed’ program in September, where it sells pre-owned and refurbished tech products at cheaper prices.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.