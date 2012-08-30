AMAZON: We're Sold Out Of The Kindle Fire

Jeff Bezos

In a somewhat unusual press release Amazon announced that it sold out of its $200 tablet, the Kindle Fire.In the release, CEO Jeff Bezos says, “Kindle Fire is sold out, but we have an exciting roadmap ahead—we will continue to offer our customers the best hardware, the best prices, the best customer service, the best cross-platform interoperability, and the best content ecosystem.”



He appears to be saying Amazon will not make any more Kindle Fires, at least not the current model.

Amazon is hosting a special media event one week from today where it’s expected to announce the next wave of Kindle Fires and e-readers. If Amazon is sold out of Fires, it would follow that the next tablets will be available for sale right away.

In Amazon’s release it says it captured 22% of the tablet market in the U.S. over the last nine months. Its cheap tablet was appealing to people who didn’t want to pay $400-$500 for the iPad. But Amazon now faces competition from Google with the Nexus 7, and Apple is reportedly going to release an iPad Mini which will compete with the Kindle Fire.

Amazon will have to make the next generation of the Kindle Fire significantly better if it wants to compete with Google and Apple.

Here’s the full release:

Less than one year ago, Amazon introduced Kindle Fire—combining 15 years of innovation into a single, fully-integrated, end-to-end service for customers. Kindle Fire quickly became the most successful product launch in the history of Amazon.com, earning over 10,000 5-star customer reviews, and is the #1 best-selling product across the millions of items available on Amazon since its introduction 48 weeks ago. Today, Amazon announced that Kindle Fire is sold out, and that in just nine months, Kindle Fire has captured 22% of tablet sales in the U.S.

“We’re grateful to the millions of customers who have made Kindle Fire the most successful product launch in the history of Amazon,” said Jeff Bezos, Amazon.com Founder and CEO. “This has been a big year for digital products on Amazon—all of the top 10 sellers on Amazon.com since Kindle Fire launched just less than a year ago are digital products. Kindle Fire is sold out, but we have an exciting roadmap ahead—we will continue to offer our customers the best hardware, the best prices, the best customer service, the best cross-platform interoperability, and the best content ecosystem.”

Kindle Fire offers customers a vast selection of digital content—over 22 million movies, TV shows, apps, games, books, magazines and more—in one seamless, end-to-end experience, making it easy for customers to browse, discover and purchase. Since Kindle Fire launched last September, all of the top 10 products on Amazon—across all products—are digital products.

