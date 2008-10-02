Amazon Welcomes Microsoft To The Cloud (AMZN, MSFT)

Microsoft’s (MSFT) turn to join the cloud game. The company today announced a deal with Amazon (AMZN) to run Windows Server on the Elastic Compute Cloud (EC2). A smart move for Redmond. Cloud computing mania may be overhyped (per Larry Ellison), but it is real. And if companies really take to the notion of abandoning their own data centres to relocate operations into the cloud, Microsoft can’t cede that momentum to non-Windows (UNIX) applications. Starting today, Microsoft’s sales people can tell enterprise customers: “You’re into cloud computing? Windows Server can do that.”



Redmond’s database SQL Server will be supported too. Looks like a direct shot at database rival Oracle (ORCL), which announced support for Amazon’s EC2 just last week.

So far, the only timeframe we have for availability is “later this fall.”

