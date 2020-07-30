Amazon Web Services is moving its annual re:Invent cloud conference online and making it free

Associated Press Amazon Web Services CEO Andy Jassy.

Amazon’s multibillion-dollar cloud division is making its annual re:Invent conference an online-only event.

The conference typically happens at the end of the year in Las Vegas. This time, it will presented over three weeks from Nov. 30 to Dec. 18.

Amazon Web Services is making its annual re:Invent conference and moving it online.

The conference was previous scheduled from Nov. 30 to Dec. 4 in Las Vegas and will now run for three weeks from Nov. 30 to Dec. 18.

Amazon’s announcement, made the while CEO Jeff Bezos testified before Congress in an antitrust hearing, comes after technology conference CES announced it would be cancelled in Las Vegas and moved online.

