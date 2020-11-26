Amazon Web Services experiencing widespread outage that's affecting Roku, Adobe, and Target-owned Shipt

Down Detector

Amazon Web Services is experiencing a widespread outage, with Down Detector reporting over 1,000 user complaints.

Many websites rely on the company’s internet infrastructure service to operate.

Roku, Adobe, and Target-owned Shipt are among the sites reporting the outage to be impacting its services on Wednesday.

Amazon Web Services appears to be down for some users on Wednesday morning, The Verge first reported.

In a statement to Business Insider, an Amazon spokesperson said, “Kinesis has been experiencing increased error rates this morning in our US-East-1 Region that’s impacted some other AWS services. We are working toward resolution.”

Scores of websites rely on the internet infrastructure to function. Roku and Adobe Spark are among those that have reported the AWS outage to be impacting its services.

An Amazon AWS outage is currently impacting Adobe Spark so you may be having issues accessing/editing your projects. We are actively working with AWS and will report when the issue has subsided. https://t.co/uoHPf44HjL for current Spark status. We apologize for any inconvenience! — Adobe Spark (@AdobeSpark) November 25, 2020

We are working to resolve this quickly. We are impacted by the widespread AWS outage and hope to get our customers up and running soon. Most streaming should work as expected during this time. — Roku Support (@RokuSupport) November 25, 2020

We do apologize for the inconvenience! Unfortunately, the issue is stemming from an AWS server outage, which is affecting many companies. We hope that the issue is resolved soon! — Shipt (@Shipt) November 25, 2020

On its site, Amazon said, “This issue has also affected our ability to post updates to the Service Health Dashboard. We are continuing to work towards resolution.”

Down Detector reported more than 1,000 users experiencing problems with the service, which is a massive aspect of Amazon’s business. AWS reported $US11.6 billion in revenue for Q3 of this year and accounted for more than $US3.5 billion of Amazon’s $US6.2 billion in operating income for the same quarter.

AWS has seen an increase in demand during the pandemic as office workers take to their homes to work remotely and rely more heavily on virtual conferencing software and other office tools.

David Brown, vice president of AWS Elastic Compute Cloud, told Business Insider’s Ashley Stewart in May that it has avoided capacity issues and outages during the pandemic because it began adapting its supply chain in January in response to the health crisis.

“We’re working very, very hard behind the scenes to create the illusion of infinite capacity,” Brown told Stewart.

