Amazon Web Services is opening up a new cloud infrastructure hub in Victoria – its second in Australia

Victoria will be home to new Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud infrastructure.

This will allow more startups and organisations to run their applications from data centres in Australia.

“Attracting companies like AWS will strengthen our reputation as a tech leader,” Victoria’s Minister for Economic Development Tim Pallas said.

Visit Business Insider Australia’s homepage for more stories.

Victoria will be home to new cloud infrastructure from Amazon Web Services (AWS).

AWS provides cloud computing services to businesses and governments, supporting hundreds of thousands of customers in Australia. It’s now on track to build a new Asia Pacific cloud infrastructure region in Victoria, which will be made up of three Availability Zones – technology infrastructure that will each have one or more data centres.

The AWS Asia Pacific (Melbourne) Region will allow more startups, developers, and organisations to run their applications and service their users from data centres in Australia. It marks the second AWS region in Australia and adds to the 25 Availability Zones in eight AWS regions right across the Asia Pacific.

“Over the last decade, customers in Australia have relied upon the cloud to transform businesses, educational institutions, and government agencies, and with another AWS Region coming to Asia Pacific, we look forward to helping accelerate these transformations,” Peter DeSantis, Senior Vice President of Global Infrastructure and Customer Support at AWS said in a statement.

“Together with our AWS Asia Pacific (Sydney) Region, we’re providing customers with more flexibility and choice, while allowing them to architect their infrastructure for even greater fault tolerance, resiliency, and availability across geographic locations.”

The new AWS region in Victoria is slated to open during the second half of 2022 and provide 90 jobs in the four years after it launches. It’s set to support Victoria’s thriving tech sector, which contributes $38.4 billion to the state’s economy. Victoria is also home to major tech companies including Airwallex, Envato and Seek.

“The new AWS Region will draw on our highly-skilled people and renowned capabilities in growing employment fields such as cloud computing,” Victoria’s Minister for Economic Development Tim Pallas said in a statement.

“Attracting companies like AWS will strengthen our reputation as a tech leader, create Victorian jobs and help drive our economic recovery.”

The AWS announcement comes as Amazon continues to expand its footprint in Australia. In June, it revealed plans to construct a second fulfilment centre in Sydney, adding to the fulfilment centres it has in Melbourne, Perth and on the way for Brisbane.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.