Amazon Web Services Continues To Expand

Amazon’s cloud hosting service is growing at an exponential rate. The number of objects stored in Amazon S3 stood at 905 billion at the end of the first quarter, up from 762 billion at the end of last year, according to a company blog post.

Amazon is the dominant player so far in the emerging cloud hosting market. As we move in to the post-PC era, the cloud is going to be the glue that ties together all of our connected devices. It will be a huge part of everyone’s computing experience, both consumers and enterprise, and is consequently a massive business opportunity.

Photo: Amazon

