UPDATE: Amazon Server Outage IS NOT Related To Flickr Outage

An Amazon Web Services server in northern Virginia was previously down with network connectivity issues but has since returned to service. We previously reported that this outage was the cause of the current Flickr outage, but they are unrelated — while Flickr does depend on other parts of AWS, its outage had nothing to do with this.

Here’s what the AWS Service Health Dashboard looks like right now.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

