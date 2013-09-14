UPDATE: Amazon Server Outage IS NOT Related To Flickr Outage

Dylan Love

An Amazon Web Services server in northern Virginia was previously down with network connectivity issues but has since returned to service. We previously reported that this outage was the cause of the current Flickr outage, but they are unrelated — while Flickr does depend on other parts of AWS, its outage had nothing to do with this.

Here’s what the AWS Service Health Dashboard looks like right now.

Screen Shot 2013 09 13 at 1.50.15 PMScreenshot

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.