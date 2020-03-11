Amazon Web Services is cancelling a conference in San Francisco due to coronavirus fears

Associated Press Amazon Web Services CEO Andy Jassy.

Amazon Web Services has cancelled its Summit San Francisco event over coronavirus fears.

AWS Summit San Francisco was set to be held at the city’s Moscone Centre on April 14, but it will instead hold a digital event.

“We’ve reached this decision after much consideration, as the health and safety of our employees, customers, and partners are our top priority,” Amazon said in a statement.

Word of the cancellation comes after two attendees of the RSA cybersecurity conference in San Francisco tested positive with COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Amazon Web Services is cancelling its Summit San Francisco event due to concerns over coronavirus.

The event was supposed to take place April 14 at the city’s Moscone Centre. It’s one of many city-specific summits that AWS hosts throughout the country and worldwide. Last year, the San Francisco event brought over 6,000 attendees.

Instead, AWS will host an online event, saying that it will share more details about it in the coming weeks.

“Due to the continued concerns about COVID-19, Amazon Web Services has cancelled the San Francisco Summit, scheduled for April 14 at the Moscone Centre South,” an AWS spokesperson said in a statement. “We’ve reached this decision after much consideration, as the health and safety of our employees, customers, and partners are our top priority.”

An AWS spokesperson declined to comment if any other summits beyond the one in San Francisco are likewise cancelled, although an official website says that its upcoming summits in Brussels and Singapore have been called off as well. Registration is still open for its other upcoming events.

Word of the cancellation comes after two attendees of the RSA cybersecurity conference in San Francisco tested positive with COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

COVID-19 has sickened more than 115,000 people and killed more than 4,000, and is causing mounting disruption around the globe. It’s been disrupting supply chains and forcing the closure of corporate offices and major events. Companies like Facebook, Google, and IBM have cancelled major conferences out of an abundance of caution.

Several companies are also requiring or recommending that employees work form home, such as Apple, Google, Microsoft, Twitter, and Facebook. Amazon itself has halted employee travel and told Seattle employees not to come into the office. Two Amazon employees in Italy and one in Seattle have tested positive for coronavirus.

Got a tip? Contact this reporter via email at [email protected], Signal at 646.376.6106, Telegram at @rosaliechan, or Twitter DM at @rosaliechan17. (PR pitches by email only, please.) Other types of secure messaging available upon request. You can also contact Business Insider securely via SecureDrop.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.