AMAZON: We Doubled Kindle Sales—No, We're Not Telling You What That Really Means

Amazon has another (pretty much) informationless press release out about Kindle sales this morning. The closest thing we get to real data: Worldwide Kindle sales over the holiday shopping weekend were more than double last year’s sales.



Awesome! Right?

Well, we have no clue because Amazon has never revealed absolute Kindle sales numbers. For all we know, Amazon sold 10,000 Kindle tablets and e-readers over the weekend.

Amazon regularly puts out press releases like this. It brags about the Kindle being the best-selling item on Amazon.com, but doesn’t say what that really means.

It sounds good, so people assume Kindle is kicking butt.

But, over the weekend, IBM released data on holiday shopping traffic on tablets. Surprisingly, Barnes & Noble’s Nook family had more tablet traffic than the Kindle family. Both of them were getting clobbered by the iPad, which had 88 per cent of tablet shopping traffic.

While we don’t have any hard numbers about the Kindle’s success, we assume it’s meeting the company’s internal goals because it has been expanding the line up every year since Amazon introduced the Kindle.

Here’s the full release:

Worldwide Kindle Device Sales More Than Double Last Year’s Record Over Holiday Shopping WeekendCyber Monday is biggest day ever for Kindle sales worldwide

The top 4 spots on the worldwide Amazon best sellers list since launch nearly three months ago are Kindle e-readers and Kindle Fires

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Nov. 27, 2012– (NASDAQ: AMZN)—Amazon today announced that this Black Friday and Cyber Monday were the best ever for the Kindle family, and the popular new Kindle e-readers and tablets remain at the top of Amazon’s best sellers list worldwide.

Milestones for Kindle sales this holiday shopping weekend include:

Cyber Monday 2012 was the biggest day ever for Kindle sales worldwide.

The top 4 spots on the worldwide Amazon best sellers list since launch nearly three months ago are Kindle e-readers and Kindle Fires.

To celebrate Cyber Monday, Amazon.com offered a special deal—just $129 for the Kindle Fire. Customers flocked to the deal, making this the biggest Cyber Monday deal ever for Amazon.com.

Kindle Fire HD is the most gifted and most wished for product on Amazon worldwide since launch.

9 out of the top 10 best-selling products on Amazon worldwide since 9/6 are Kindles, Kindle accessories and digital content.

“Kindle e-readers and Kindle Fires have held the top 4 spots on the Amazon worldwide best sellers list since launch, and that was before the busiest shopping weekend of the year,” said Dave Limp, Vice President, Amazon Kindle. “We’re excited that customers made this Black Friday and Cyber Monday the best ever for Kindle worldwide—Cyber Monday was the biggest day ever for Kindle sales, and we’re looking forward to millions of customers opening a new Kindle this holiday season.”

