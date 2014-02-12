When You Type In The URL 'Relentless.com,' You'll Be Surprised Where It Takes You

Businessweek Jeff Bezos

When you type in the URL “www.relentless.com,” where does it take you?

To Amazon’s website.

That’s because Jeff Bezos initially thought of naming his online book store Relentless, not Amazon. He still owns the domain name which redirects to his e-commerce behemoth.

George Packer wrote a long profile on Bezos and Amazon in the New Yorker. Here’s the bit on the naming of the company:

“Bezos originally thought of calling his company Relentless.com — that U.R.L. still takes you to Amazon’s site — before adopting the name of the world’s largest river by volume.”

Brad Stone also discussed Relentless.com in his book, The Everything Store. In it, he wrote: “Friends suggested [Relentless] sounded a bit sinister. But something about it must have captivated Bezos: He registered the URL in September 1994, and he kept it.” Other names Bezos mulled over include Awake.com, Bookmail.com, and Browse.com, according to Stone and The Huffington Post.

