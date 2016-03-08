Amazon has TVs that show warehouse theft punishments to scare workers from stealing

Amazon is so concerned about employee thefts in its warehouses that it has a flatscreen TV to shame people caught stealing.

According to a report by Bloomberg’s Josh Eidelson and Spencer Soper, the flatscreen TVs are in place to discourage employees from stealing at its warehouses, where customer orders get packaged and shipped out.

The TVs don’t reveal the names of the accused, but share the details of what they tried to steal and how they got caught, along with a declaration that they have been “terminated.” The stolen items range in variety from DVDs and jewellery to makeup and even a coworker’s lunch, it said.

Warehouse theft is a major concern for the retail industry with some reports suggesting it costs over $18 billion for the whole industry. Amazon employs over 90,000 employs across 50 fulfillment centres, and typically sees higher turnover in its warehouses.

In order to tighten its security, Amazon has security checkpoint lines at its warehouses that require employees to walk through metal detectors and get screened as they leave the building. One anonymous ex-Amazon warehouse employee said in a Reddit AMA, “The place has really tight security. TSA has nothing on Amazon.”

Amazon isn’t the only tech company whose internal anti-theft measures have made headlines. Workers at Apple retail stores in California sued the company in 2013, seeking to be compensated for the time spent on “bag checks” at the end of their shifts each day. Apple prevailed in the case.

Amazon wasn’t immediately available for comment.

You can read the full Bloomberg report here>>

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through hispersonal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

