Amazon Worker Crushed To Death At New Grocery Delivery Warehouse

Google The warehouse where the worker is believed to have died.

An Amazon warehouse worker has died at what is believed to be the company’s new AmazonFresh grocery delivery site for the New York metropolitan area, according to AllThingsD:

The accident occurred on December 4 at an Amazon fulfillment center in Avenel, N.J., according to an incident report on the website of the Occupational Safety and Health Administration. “The victim was caught in between and crushed by equipment,” Leni Uddyback-Fortson, a regional director with the Department of Labour’s Office of Public Affairs told AllThingsD in an email. She declined to provide additional information, noting that OSHA was still investigating the accident.

The worker is the second Amazon warehouse employee to die recently. Another worker was crushed to death by a forklift at a warehouse in Reno, Nev., in November, according to local media.

Amazon told ATD: “We’re very saddened and our hearts go out to his family and loved ones.”

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

