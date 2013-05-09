Amazon Warehouse Workers Have To Suffer Through A 25-Minute Security Line Before They Go Home Every Night

After packing and shipping who knows how many boxes in a shift, Amazon employees have to go through a security checkout before they can leave, reports The Huffington Post.



The reasoning here is obvious – the company wants to make sure employees aren’t getting sticky fingers when it comes to the pricey electronics or other big-ticket items.

But the fact that the time required to go through the checkout in unpaid has lead to a lawsuit.

Jesse Busk and Laurie Castro are the lead complaintants in a case against Integrity Staffing Solutions, the company that provides Amazon with warehouse employees. They say that they are owed back wages for time spent waiting to get through the checkout point.

“You’re just standing there, and everyone wants to get home…There could be hundreds of people waiting at the end of the shift,” said Busk.

If the judge rules in favour of the workers, Mark Thierman, a lawyer in the case, says that it would be “precedent-setting.”

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.