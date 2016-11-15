Amazon's warehouse fire in the UK is having a devastating impact on retailers

A fire that ripped through two floors of an Amazon warehouse in the UK over the weekend is having a devastating on retailers.

The fire took place at a 700,000 sq ft Amazon warehouse in Rugely, Staffordshire, in the early hours of Sunday morning, destroying clothes and other stock in the process.

Following the fire, Amazon pulled certain products from its website, according to Amazon retailer The Bamboo Pillow, which sells bedding on Amazon.

“The recent fire there has affected us really badly as our stock is currently not for sale on Amazon.co.uk and is pending investigation,” said Jacob Nezri, who works in sales for The Bamboo Pillow.

The Bamboo Pillow says that it has 6,000 units in the warehouse worth approximately £80,000.

“Amazon have assured us that not all stock has been damaged however whilst they investigate and check the condition of all stock, all items in question will not be available for sale on Amazo,” said Nezri.

“Our sales have hence dropped by almost 90%. We were assured that should the items be damaged we would get reimbursed for all the stock at the retail price we would have sold it at. Sadly this will probably take a long time.”

Staffordshire Police said the fire was started deliberately and two men aged 19 and 21 have been arrested on suspicion of arson.

A spokesman for Staffordshire Police said: “An investigation is on-going and officers are keeping Amazon management updated on developments.”

Amazon did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.

