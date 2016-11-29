We went inside an Amazon warehouse on Cyber Monday

Every holiday season, Amazon ships millions of packages to customers all over the world. But how are they able to ship everything so quickly while keeping prices down? We got a look inside one of Amazon’s California fulfillment centres to see how it all works.
Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through hispersonal investment company Bezos Expeditions.
