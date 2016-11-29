US

We went inside an Amazon warehouse on Cyber Monday

Corey Protin, Darren Weaver, Alana Kakoyiannis

Every holiday season, Amazon ships millions of packages to customers all over the world. But how are they able to ship everything so quickly while keeping prices down? We got a look inside one of Amazon’s California fulfillment centres to see how it all works. 

Follow Tech Insider: On Facebook

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through hispersonal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.