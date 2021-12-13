OSHA is investigating the Amazon warehouse collapse where 6 workers were killed

Recovery operations continue after the partial collapse of an Amazon Fulfillment Center in Edwardsville, Illinois on December 12, 2021. Tim Vizer/AFP via Getty Images

US workplace safety officials are investigating the Amazon warehouse collapse in Illinois.

The Occupational Health and Safety Administration has six months to complete its investigation.

The agency can issue citations or fines if workplace safety or health violations are found.

The US Occupational Health and Safety Administration is investigating workplace conditions at the Amazon warehouse in Illinois that collapsed Friday, killing as many as six people.

Agency spokesperson Scott Allen said in a statement that OSHA has had compliance officers on the scene since Saturday to assist in the aftermath of the tornado that caused the roof of DLI4 to cave in.

“OSHA has six months to complete its investigation, issue citations and propose monetary penalties if violations of workplace safety and or health regulations are found,” Allen said.

In an emailed statement to Insider, Amazon spokesperson Kelly Nantel said, “OSHA investigates all workplace fatalities and we are supporting them.”

On Saturday, the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union president Stuart Appelbaum said it was “inexcusable” Amazon employees were working at the warehouse when severe weather hit.

“This is another outrageous example of the company putting profits over the health and safety of their workers, and we cannot stand for this,” Appelbaum said.

“The site received tornado warnings between 8:06 and 8:16, and site leaders directed people on site to immediately take shelter,” an Amazon spokesperson told Insider. “At 8:27, the tornado struck the building. Our team worked quickly to ensure employees and partners could get to the designated shelter in place area, and we want to thank them for everything they were able to do.”

On the tornado preparedness page of OSHA’s website, the agency recommends a “continuous process of planning, equipping, training and exercising.” Some businesses are required under OSHA regulations to have written and oral emergency action plans, including the identification of safe places for workers to seek refuge in the event of a tornado.

The agency also recommends against occupying structures with “flat, wide-span roofs” when a tornado is imminent.