An Amazon warehouse in Albuquerque, New Mexico, was evacuated over a bomb threat, police say

Employees at an Amazon warehouse in New Mexico were evacuated after a bomb threat.

The Bernalillo County Sheriff told Insider that an employee got a text about a possible bomb at the facility.

An Amazon warehouse in Albuquerque, New Mexico, was evacuated Friday night after an employee received a bomb threat, authorities said.

Jayme Fuller, a spokesperson for the Bernalillo County Sheriff, told Insider that all employees were safely removed from the building and officers are investigating the threat.

Fuller said the threat was reported at 5:45 p.m. local time. He said an employee received a text message that said a bomb was possibly already at the facility or on its way to the facility.

Amazon did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.