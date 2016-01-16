Amazon wants you to watch its Golden Globe-winning show so much that it's making the whole thing free for everyone this weekend

Amazon Gael García Bernal won a Globe for best actor.

Amazon recently snagged two Golden Globes for its comedy “Mozart in the Jungle,” which chronicles the surprisingly scandalous lives of a storied New York symphony orchestra.

Think sex, drugs, and cellos.

In celebration of that win, Amazon is making both seasons of the show available for anyone to stream for free this weekend, even if you don’t have an Amazon Prime account. The free period starts on midnight EST on Friday and lasts through the weekend.

While Amazon is characterising this as a celebration, part of the reason for the open period might simply be that “Mozart in the Jungle” has so far failed to capture the public imagination in the same way as its other Globe winner, “Transparent” — or any of a number of Netflix hits.

But the show’s executive producer, Jason Schwartzman, told Business Insider’s Jethro Nededog that he doesn’t believe the show is too niche.

“I think it’s about a family of people,” Schwartzman said. “Musicians, like Olympic athletes maybe, it’s one of those few professions where you have to really want it and want that to be your job. That journey begins at a very young age. It’s a tremendous amount of sacrifice. Not a lot of people can relate to that journey except their friends. So, the orchestra is a family of people who all understand what it takes to get there. I think that’s what’s special about this show.”

The Golden Globe voters have already found the show compelling, selecting it as the “Best Musical or Comedy Series” winner and also giving its star, Gael García Bernal, the award for “Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy Series.”

Now what’s left is to get the rest of the public on board.

Amazon has also dropped the price of a Prime subscription this weekend in honour of the wins. Prime will cost $73, down $26 from its usual $99 annual price tag. The $73 price tag represents the 73rd annual Golden Globes.

You can watch “Mozart in the Jungle” for free here.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through hispersonal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

