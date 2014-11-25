Amazon Wants To Help You Find A Plumber

Amazon wants to connect users with handymen like plumbers and electricians through the expansion of its Amazon Local Services division in New York, Los Angeles, and Seattle, The Wall Street Journal reports, citing a document viewed as well as person briefed on the plan.

Amazon shoppers in those cities will reportedly see installation or handyman offers after purchasing goods like ceiling fans, air conditioners, and the like. The company will offer a money-back guarantee on its services and will do background checks on any service provider that it lists on the site. Every handyman or woman will have to liability insurance.

Here’s a deal that we found while searching “ceiling fans” in the Local Services section for Los Angeles:

The company eventually plans to expand the program to include fitness instructors, music teachers, and more, The Wall Street Journal reports.

Reuters reported these plans back in June.

This service sounds very similar to what’s offered by startup Pro.com, a company founded by former Amazon employee Matt Williams. Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos invests in Pro.com and it has raised $US14 million total.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.