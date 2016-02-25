Amazon Video has been on a spending spree but it still has a long way to go

There’s no question Amazon wants to beef up its online video streaming offerings. It was the biggest spender at this year’s Sundance Film Festival, and according to reports it spent a staggering $15 million to buy the rights to Woody Allen’s next film. Meanwhile, Amazon’s original TV series “Transparent” and “Mozart in the Jungle” have both won Golden Globe awards recently.

But Amazon still has a long way to go to catch up to Netflix in the US. This chart from Statista, based on Nielsen data, shows the percentage of US households signed up for each streaming video on-demand service. Netflix leads by a wide margin, with 44% of US households watching its service. Amazon Video came in at second with 19% share. Although Amazon’s share has grown from last year, Netflix saw bigger growth, too.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through hispersonal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

