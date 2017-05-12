Apple will reportedly reveal Amazon Video for Apple TV next month

The biggest hole in the Apple TV app lineup may be plugged as soon as June 5.

Apple is planning to announce that Amazon Prime Video will be available for Apple TV at its annual developer’s conference, WWDC, according to a report from Buzzfeed.

The app will become available for users later this summer, although that date hasn’t been locked down, according to the report.

Amazon’s Prime Video has long been missing from Apple’s TV products, although there is a version available for the iPhone and iPad. Rivals such as Netflix and Hulu have been streaming videos on the Apple TV since its most recent launch.

Last summer, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos talked about “acceptable business terms” in response to a question to why the Apple TV wasn’t on sale on Amazon.com.

“When we sell those devices, we want our player — our Prime Video player — to be on the device, and we want it to be on the device with acceptable business terms,” he said. “You can always get the player on the device. The question is, can you get it on there with acceptable business terms?”

A previous report from Recode suggested that any truce between the two companies would include a pact “at a high level,” perhaps between the two tech giants’ CEOs.

It sounds as if Amazon has decided that Apple’s terms are acceptable. It probably also helps that Apple recently hired the former general manager of Amazon Fire TV to head up product marketing for Apple TV.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.