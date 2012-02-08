Amazon Just Made A Deal That Could Crush Netflix

Jeff Bezos

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Amazon will announce a web video deal with Viacom that will put it in a great spot to compete more directly with Netflix, reports Reuters.Amazon’s Prime Instant Video has usually been an add-on for Amazon Prime customers, but Viacom owns a boatload of content that could make Amazon’s video service a more viable Netflix-killer by itself.



Amazon already has partnerships with several major studios, such as CBS, Warner Bros., Fox, NBC, and Disney. A deal with Viacom would allow it access to content from even more studios, such as Nickelodeon, MTV, and Paramount.

Yes, Netflix has access to Viacom content, but Amazon’s video service is less expensive.

Amazon’s official announcement may come as early as this week.

DON’T MISS: The best Netflix alternatives >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.