Amazon Is Offering Almost Every Verizon Smartphone For A Penny

Photo: AP

Amazon just began a “penny pincher” smartphone sale on almost all Verizon smartphones, offering even the best Verizon phones for just a penny on two-year contract.The iPhone is not included, but expensive devices like the HTC Thunderbolt 4G and Samsung Droid Charge 4G are part of the deal.



It appears that if you’re a “new customer,” even the $299.99 Droid Bionic is just a cent.

The Bionic is the only one of the smartphones that’s $0.01 only if you’re a new customer. The rest are available for $0.01 as an upgrade for current customers, or for new customers.

If you’re in the market for a Verizon smartphone but don’t have two hundred dollars to spend on a top of the line model, now’s the time to buy.

Amazon is including free two-day shipping if you purchase one of the phones.

Head over to Amazon Wireless to check out the deal, which ends October 17th.

