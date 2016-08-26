Amazon is getting into the car business -- sort of

Amazon launched a new page designed for car fanatics Thursday — and it’s making me wish I were a gear head.

Called Amazon Vehicles, the webpage lets you browse thousands of different car models. You can’t buy the car directly from the website, but you can view its specs and read customer reviews. You can even look up the car’s strengths, value, and how it’s changed from previous models.

Amazon Vehicles features cars ranging from a 2014 Tesla Model S to a 1965 Ford Mustang. It’s easy to browse through the massive vehicle database using the toolbar that lets you sort by model, make, and year or something more general like the body style or seating capacity.

But the page doesn’t only aggregate cars, it also shows trucks and motorcycles. You can also buy auto parts and accessories, which offers several options ranging from a new brake kit to smartphone adapters.

Amazon Vehicles also functions as a forum in a lot of ways. Customers can submit car reviews and upload images and video. They can also ask car owners questions about their cars.

Amazon has always sold automotive parts through its Amazon Automotive store, which has more than 35 million customers to date, according to a press release.

It’s a cool website that makes it easy to learn about different cars and collect any products you want to fully deck out the one you own. The only thing that could potentially make it better is if you could buy the car through the website.

Whether that’s something Amazon is planning for down the road is still unclear. A spokesperson told CNET “We have nothing more to share at this time” when asked about potential future car sales.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through hispersonal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

