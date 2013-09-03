Amazon Will Now Give You A Kindle Version Of Books At A Huge Discount When You Buy The Print Version

Reuters Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos

Huge news for the ebook world today — Amazon has announced Kindle MatchBook, a program debuting in October that will let customers buy ebook editions of their print books at a reduced price.

For any physical book you’ve purchased through Amazon, you can often pick up its Kindle counterpart for $US2.99, $US1.99, $US0.99, or free. This is a dream come true for anyone who wants to round out his or her ebook library on the cheap.

Of course this is just one more illustrator of the big disorienting shift toward digital the book world has seen of late, but you already knew that.

Over 10,000 titles will be part of the program at launch and you can learn more right here.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

