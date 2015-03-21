Amazon is working on a service called Unlocked that's basically Prime for Android apps

Amazon has been quietly recruiting app developers to participate in an upcoming service called Amazon Unlocked that will offer a selection of free Android apps, according to a leaked internal presentation obtained by Tech Crunch’s Ingrid Lunden.

By the look of it, Amazon Unlocked will basically be an “Amazon Prime for Android apps,” allowing people to download free versions of paid apps as well as allowing for free in-app purchases in free-to-play games.

According to the leaked presentation slides, Amazon is already working with Monument Valley developers ustwo and Sonic Dash developer Sega America, but the service will include non-gaming apps too.

Amazon plans to heavily promote Amazon Unlocked in its main Amazon shopping app, and intends the service to increase downloads of both the main Amazon shopping app and its standalone Amazon Appstore, which currently offers Android users a free version of a paid app every day.

After a rocky launch of its Fire Phone, Amazon is also looking to expand its catalogue of apps in the Amazon Appstore, which currently has almost 400,000 apps — a far cry from the 1.2 million apps in Apple’s App Store or the Google Play Store.

The presentation slides don’t give any hints as to the launch date or pricing of Amazon Unlocked, but you can see the leaked presentation slides for yourself over at Tech Crunch.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through hispersonal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

