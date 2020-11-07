How to set up two-factor authentication on Amazon to protect your account data and payment information

Thomas Barwick/Getty Images Amazon offers two-factor authentication to secure your account.

You can set up two-factor authentication on Amazon to keep your personal info, credit cards, and transactions secure if someone gets your password.

Amazon refers to two-factor authentication as two-step verification, and you can find the settings in the “Login & security” section of your Amazon account page.

If possible, use an authentication app instead of your mobile phone number for two-step authentication.

Visit Business Insider’s Tech Reference library for more stories.

Like any online retailer, Amazon is a potential security risk for you â€” if your account is compromised, hackers could get access to your credit card information, personal details, and shopping history.

That’s why it’s a good idea to enable two-factor authentication for your Amazon account, so anyone accessing your account needs to confirm with more than just a password.

You can set up Amazon’s two-factor verification with your mobile phone number or using an authentication app on your phone.

How to set up Amazon two-factor authentication



Amazon refers to two-factor authentication as two-step verification (2SV).

1. Open the Amazon website in a browser and log in if needed.

2. Hover your mouse over “Account & Lists” at the top of the page and then click “Account” in the dropdown menu.

Dave Johnson/Business Insider Go to your Amazon account page.

3. On the Your Account page, click “Login & security.”

4. In the list of options on the Login & Security page, click “Edit” to the right of “Two-Step Verification (2SV) Settings.”

Dave Johnson/Business Insider You can find the two-factor authentication settings in the Login & Security page.

5. On the Two-Step Verification (2SV) Settings page, read the instructions and then click “Get Started.”

6. Follow the instructions to set up your two-factor authentication. You can use your phone number â€” if you do this, whenever you log into Amazon from a new device, you’ll be texted a one-time code you need to enter in the browser.

Dave Johnson/Business Insider Using an authentication app is considered more secure than one-time text codes.

You can also choose to use an authenticator app, which is somewhat more secure. With apps like Google Authenticator or Authy, you’ll be asked to enter a code from the app whenever you try to log in from an unknown device.

Related coverage from Tech Reference:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.