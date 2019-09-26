Amazon welcomed guests to its biggest event of the year with a twerking robotic teddy bear that syncs with Alexa

Amazon

These days, everything from kitchen appliances to doorbells come with technologically savvy features and virtual voice assistants – including a plush, dancing teddy bear that twerks at Alexa’s command.

Amazon held its biggest event of the year Wednesday, and debuted a number of new smart speakers and other products equipped with its Alexa voice assistant. According to pictures from the event, held at Amazon’s Seattle headquarters, the company showed off some of its newest products for attendees to try out.

One of those products was a twerking stuffed bear made by a company called Gemmy. The teddy bear has been on the market for a little while now, but the bear took centre stage Wednesday while showing off its dance moves.

Amazon’s outdoor waiting area has a house full of Alexa demos including, and I cannot stress this enough, a twerking teddy bear. pic.twitter.com/yXPZBTTcJ6 — Dieter Bohn (@backlon) September 25, 2019

Gemmy makes a whole line of twerking plush toys. Besides the traditional teddy bear, Gemmy also makes a twerking Santa and twerking Christmas bear. All of the twerking toys need an Amazon Echo device to sync up with in order to work. Once they’re synced up, the twerking Gemmy toy will respond to a number of Alexa-powered voice commands. The twerking bear will dance to Amazon Music (no other music streaming services, however,), lip-sync the weather and other commands coming from your Echo device, and also twerk to your alarms, timers, and event notifications.

Gemmy’s twerking bear initially sold for $US40, but each of the twerking Alexa-enabled toys are available for $US10 each on Amazon to buy today.

It’s been more than a decade since the dancing robotic i-Dog was the hottest, tech-savvy music accessory in every middle schooler’s bedroom. But the Gemmy twerking bear is its natural successor – with dance moves for the modern-day, Generation Z teen.

