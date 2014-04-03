LIVE: Amazon Announces A New TV Streaming Gadget

Amazon is hosting a big media event in New York City today, starting at 11 AM.

We’re going to be on hand and liveblogging everything that happens. Refresh your browser for the latest, or just click here.

Today, Amazon is expected to announce a new gadget that will let users stream video to their TVs from Amazon’s video library, as well as from services such as Netflix and Hulu.

Amazon’s vice president Peter Larson will be presenting the new product at a media event in New York City. (We’d expect CEO Jeff Bezos to be on hand as well.)

We’re just getting into the event now, so stay tuned for live updates…

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

