Amazon Is Going To Announce Its Streaming Media Gadget At An Event In New York Next Week

Amazon just sent out invitations to the press for an event in New York on April 2, teasing an update on its video business.

The event is almost certainly to announce a new gadget for streaming video to your TV from services like Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon’s own video library. Several outlets have reported recently that Amazon will unveil such a device this spring.

The device is said to run on a modified version of Google’s Android operating system, sort of like Amazon’s Kindle Fire line of tablets. There could be a gaming element to the gadget too. A few weeks ago, a shot of an Amazon-branded video game controller leaked. It’s possible you’ll be able to download Android games to Amazon’s device and play them on your TV.

Zatz Not Funny The leaked Amazon video game controller.

However, the space is very competitive. The Apple TV and Roku boxes are the two top gadgets in the category. Meanwhile, Google has the Chromecast, a dongle that plugs directly into your TV’s HDMI port and lets you beam streaming video from your smartphone, tablet, or computer to your TV.

Here’s a look at the invitation:

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

