Amazon Adds Twitter To Goose Referrals Sales

Tonight, Amazon sent an email to members of Amazon Associates letting them know about a new feature: Twitter integration.



Basically, when you’re logged into your Associate account, you’ll see a new “Share on Twitter” button on your Site Stripe (a management toolbar along the top of the page). As you’d expect, clicking this button will prepare a tweet complete with a shortened URL to send out of all of your Twitter followers.

