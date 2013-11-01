Amazon Goes Head-To-Head With Netflix With More Original Content

Amazon is going the Netflix route adding more original series to its lineup.

Amazon announced two new pilots have been greenlit by its in-house Amazon Studios: “Bosch,” based on Michael Connelly’s best-selling Harry Bosch series, and “The After,” from “X-Files” creator Chris Carter.

Both series will be the first hour-long dramas on Amazon Instant Video.

The shows are part of Amazon’s attempt to bring in more content — and viewers — to Amazon Prime Instant Video since adding comedies last April.

More original content from Prime comes on the heels of competitor Netflix’s recent success with its original shows.

Netflix earned 14 Primetime Emmys for its original content earlier this year, winning one Primetime Emmy for political drama “House of Cards.”

Here’s more on the two new shows:

The addition of these two hour-long dramas follows news earlier this month of three other half-hour pilots, “Mozart in the Jungle,” “The Outlaws,” and “Transparent.”

Unlike Netflix, which releases all episodes of its series at once, season pickup on Amazon is determined according to viewer response to the pilot.

This fall, Amazon will also be releasing what looks like a direct competitor to “House of Cards.” “Alpha House” will be a political dramedy following four senators who live in a rented house in Washington, D.C. The series stars John Goodman, Matt Malloy, Clark Johnson, and Mark Consuelos.

Earlier this year, Amazon attempted to bring horror-comedy “Zombieland” online, but it was pulled after the pilot.

Based on the 2009 Sony movie, the show received many 5-star reviews. — more than any 1, 2, and 3-star reviews combined.

Ultimately, series writer-producer Rhett Reese blamed fans on the show’s failure to get picked up.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

