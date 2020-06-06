Amazon trucks burn as a massive fire tears through a California warehouse

- A massive fire broke out at warehouse in Redlands, California around 5:30 a.m. on Friday, according to police and fire officials.
- Photos and videos posted to social media show the building and nearby Amazon Prime trucks engulfed in flames.
- Fox Los Angeles and several other local news outlets reported that the building, located as 2255 West Lugonia Avenue, is an Amazon warehouse.
- Redlands public information officer Carl Baker told Business Insider that the warehouse does not belong to Amazon, however.
- Amazon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
- Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.
Fire at Amazon Fulfillment Center can be seen right behind my backyard. So close. Bufferred by freeway but … pic.twitter.com/vViEu76O3T
— Manuel Vitug (@PastorMannyV) June 5, 2020
WATCH: Redland firefighters battle a large 3-alarm blaze at a warehouse. There appear to be several Amazon semi-trucks parked outside. It's unclear if anyone is hurt or what caused the fire. LATEST HERE: https://t.co/7p6rAUFjiA pic.twitter.com/kYZcUfOgNT
— CBS Los Angeles (@CBSLA) June 5, 2020
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.