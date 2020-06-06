Amazon trucks burn as a massive fire tears through a California warehouse

Hayley Peterson
Facebook/Redlands Fire Department
  • A massive fire broke out at warehouse in Redlands, California around 5:30 a.m. on Friday, according to police and fire officials.
  • Photos and videos posted to social media show the building and nearby Amazon Prime trucks engulfed in flames.
  • Fox Los Angeles and several other local news outlets reported that the building, located as 2255 West Lugonia Avenue, is an Amazon warehouse.
  • Redlands public information officer Carl Baker told Business Insider that the warehouse does not belong to Amazon, however.
  • Amazon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
