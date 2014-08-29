Amazon Is Taking A Page From Netflix's Book

Amazon/Transparent trailer Jeffrey Tambor plays Mort who transitions to Maura on Amazon series, ‘Transparent.’

Amazon Prime is taking a page from competitor Netflix.

The video service will debut all 10 episodes of new drama series “Transparent” on September 26.

Netflix’s model for debuting new shows like “House of Cards” and “Orange is the New Black” has always been to release all episodes of a new season at once to allow fans to binge-watch. While the idea seemed unorthodox at first, it’s a model that has proved successful as both series have been nominated for — and subsequently won — Primetime Emmys.

“Transparent” follows Jeffrey Tambor (“Arrested Development”) as he reintroduces himself as a woman to his family. The show is written and directed by Jill Soloway (producer and writer of “Six Feet Under”) and also stars Judith Light (“Dallas”) and Gaby Hoffmann (“Girls”).

In the past, Amazon has introduced new series through a pilot season where the first episode of a new show debuts on Amazon Prime Instant Video. The show’s future is determined by viewer feedback.

Amazon hasn’t tossed away this format. Starting Thursday, the service introduced pilot episodes for five new comedies and dramas on its site including “The Cosmopolitans,” “Really,” “Red Oaks,” and hour-long dramas “Hand of God” and “Hysteria.”

When we asked a spokesperson why Amazon is taking a different approach with the release of “Transparent,” we were told Amazon is “experimenting with different release models for their shows.”

The first episode is available now to watch on Prime.

Watch the trailer for “Transparent” below:

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

