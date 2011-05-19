Trade In All Your Old Gadgets For Cash At Amazon

Photo: Ellis Hamburger, Thomas Hawk via Flickr

Hot on the heels of T-Mobile’s new trade-in program, Amazon just announced that it’s expanding its trade-in business to include electronics like tablets, phones, cameras, MP3 players, and more.All you need to do is head to Amazon’s trade-in website and pick the item you’d like to trade in. You can trade in video games, textbooks, DVDs, and now electronics as well.



Once you decide what you want to trade in, print the shipping label Amazon provides you (shipping is free), and stick it on a box.

Once Amazon receives your old gear, you’ll see store credit deposited straight into your Amazon account. One detail of note is that you can designate the condition of the item as “Like new,” “Good,” and “Acceptable,” which are worth different amounts of money.

