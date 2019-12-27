Amazon reveals its bestselling items that drove another record-breaking holiday shopping season

Amazon Amazon said that LEGO was among its best-sellers this holiday shopping season.

Amazon said on Thursday that the company had a record-breaking holiday shopping season, with more than half a billion items ordered.

The company said the holiday shopping season was a record-breaking event for its Prime service, with more people using Prime than any previous year. The number of items delivered with free Prime one-day or same-day delivery nearly quadrupled compared to the same period in 2018.

Amazon said it was a “record holiday season” for Amazon Devices and Alexa, with customers buying tens of millions of devices such as Alexa, Fire TV Stick, and Echo Dot – millions more compared to the 2018 holiday season.

In addition to devices such as the Echo Dot and Fire TV Stick, brands such as Lady Gaga’s Haus Laboratories and Carhartt were among the bestsellers. The iRobot Roomba and LOL Surprise! dolls were also popular items.

“This holiday season has been better than ever thanks to our customers and employees all around the world,” Jeff Bezos, Amazon’s CEO, said in a statement.

Here are some of the top sellers Amazon says helped the company break records this holiday shopping season.

Echo Dot

Stephen Brashear/Getty Images

Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote

Amazon

Echo Show 5

L.O.L. Surprise! Glitter Globe Doll Winter Disco Series with Glitter Hair

Melissa & Doug Scratch Art Box of Rainbow Mini Notes

Nerf N Strike Elite Strongarm Toy Blaster

Tom Vickers/MOVI Inc

Hasbro Connect 4 Game

Anisa Purbasari/Business Insider

Crayola Inspiration Art Case Colouring Set

LEGO Star Wars Darth Vader’s Castle

Amazon

LEGO Ideas Ship in a Bottle

Amazon

LEGO Ideas NASA Apollo Saturn V

Amazon

Instant Pot Duo 80 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker

Amazon

iRobot Roomba 675 Robot Vacuum

iRobot

Linenspa 6-Inch Innerspring Twin Mattress

Amazon

Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker

Lodge Silicone Hot Handle Holder

Amazon

COSORI Air Fryer

Cosori

Brita Ultra Max Filtering Dispenser

National Tree Crestwood Spruce Garland

Amazon

Mr. Coffee Mug Warmer

Mr. Coffee

Orolay down Jacket, also known as the “Amazon Coat”

Amazon

Haus Laboratories by Lady Gaga: Glam Room Palette No. 1: FAME

Amazon

Philips Sonicare – Diamond Clean Classic Electronic Toothbrush

Amazon

Crest 3D White Dental Whitening Kit

Amazon

Mario Badescu Drying Lotion

EltaMD UV Clear Facial Sunscreen Broad-Spectrum

Amazon

Pokémon Sword for Nintendo Switch

Amazon

Wyze Cam Indoor Wireless Smart Home Camera

Avery Hartmans/Business Insider

Amazon

Furbo Dog Camera: Treat Tossing

Tomofun

LifeStraw Personal Water Filter

