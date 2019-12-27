Amazon reveals its bestselling items that drove another record-breaking holiday shopping season

- Amazon had a record-breaking holiday shopping season this year, the company said on Thursday.
- Top-selling items included the Echo Dot, Lady Gaga’s Haus Laboratories’ eyeshadow, and the iRobot Roomba.
Amazon said on Thursday that the company had a record-breaking holiday shopping season, with more than half a billion items ordered.
The company said the holiday shopping season was a record-breaking event for its Prime service, with more people using Prime than any previous year. The number of items delivered with free Prime one-day or same-day delivery nearly quadrupled compared to the same period in 2018.
Amazon said it was a “record holiday season” for Amazon Devices and Alexa, with customers buying tens of millions of devices such as Alexa, Fire TV Stick, and Echo Dot – millions more compared to the 2018 holiday season.
In addition to devices such as the Echo Dot and Fire TV Stick, brands such as Lady Gaga’s Haus Laboratories and Carhartt were among the bestsellers. The iRobot Roomba and LOL Surprise! dolls were also popular items.
“This holiday season has been better than ever thanks to our customers and employees all around the world,” Jeff Bezos, Amazon’s CEO, said in a statement.
Here are some of the top sellers Amazon says helped the company break records this holiday shopping season.
Echo Dot
Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote
Echo Show 5
L.O.L. Surprise! Glitter Globe Doll Winter Disco Series with Glitter Hair
Melissa & Doug Scratch Art Box of Rainbow Mini Notes
Nerf N Strike Elite Strongarm Toy Blaster
Hasbro Connect 4 Game
Crayola Inspiration Art Case Colouring Set
LEGO Star Wars Darth Vader’s Castle
LEGO Ideas Ship in a Bottle
LEGO Ideas NASA Apollo Saturn V
Instant Pot Duo 80 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker
iRobot Roomba 675 Robot Vacuum
Linenspa 6-Inch Innerspring Twin Mattress
Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker
Lodge Silicone Hot Handle Holder
COSORI Air Fryer
Brita Ultra Max Filtering Dispenser
National Tree Crestwood Spruce Garland
Mr. Coffee Mug Warmer
Orolay down Jacket, also known as the “Amazon Coat”
Haus Laboratories by Lady Gaga: Glam Room Palette No. 1: FAME
Philips Sonicare – Diamond Clean Classic Electronic Toothbrush
Crest 3D White Dental Whitening Kit
Mario Badescu Drying Lotion
EltaMD UV Clear Facial Sunscreen Broad-Spectrum
Pokémon Sword for Nintendo Switch
Wyze Cam Indoor Wireless Smart Home Camera
Furbo Dog Camera: Treat Tossing
LifeStraw Personal Water Filter
