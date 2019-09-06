Amazon ousts Apple as millennials' favourite brand, despite the retail giant's tarnished reputation

Getty/Kevin Mazur

Amazon is the favourite brand among millennials, according to a new survey from Moosylvania.

Amazon ousted Apple to claim the number one spot, which the iPhone maker held for the past six years.

Other retailers and technology giants such as Walmart,Target, and Google also placed within the top 10.

Amazon claimed the number one spot even as it’s been embroiled in controversies surrounding its business practices and the treatment of its workers over the past several months.

It’s official: Millennials love Amazon more than any other brand, despite ongoing controversies concerning the online retail giant’s growing size and influence and labour practices.

That’s according to a new study from digital agency Moosylvania, which for the seventh year in a row conducted a national survey asking consumers between the ages of 19 and 39 to identify their three favourite brands. Apple held the top spot on Moosylvania’s top 100 list for six years and is being overshadowed by Amazon for the first time, the company recently announced.

Apple landed in the second spot this year, with Nike placing in third, Walmart taking the fourth spot, and Target ranking in fifth. The survey was based on responses from 1,000 millennials. Other tech giants, Samsung and Google, placed in sixth and seventh respectively. Millennials are defined by the Pew Research Centre as referring to the generation born between 1981 and 1996



Amazon claimed the number one spot in Moosylvania’s survey despite ongoing controversies surrounding its business practices and the treatment of its workers.

The online retail giant, along with other tech giants like Facebook and Google, has been under scrutiny over whether their size and influence in their respective industries is stifling innovation. In July, the Department of Justice said it would launch a broad probe into whether top online platforms are harming competition.

More recently, the company came under fire after a Wall Street Journal investigation revealed that thousands of products sold through Amazon’s digital storefront had been “declared unsafe by federal agencies.”

During Prime Day in July, hundreds of people called for a boycott of Amazon on social media to show solidarity with factory workers planning to strike in pursuit of improved working conditions.

Amazon also fell out of the Reputation Institute’s annual compilation of the 10 most reputable retailers, the organisation announced last month. That’s a noticeable dip from last year when it landed in second place.

Amazon did, however, place in second in this year’s Axios Harris Poll 100, which ranks the reputations of high-profile US companies. In that ranking, Amazon outpaced companies such as Patagonia, Walt Disney, and L.L. Bean.

Still, based on the Pew Research Centre’s insights, it’s not surprising to learn that two of the world’s largest technology were among millennials’ most beloved brands.

“Technology, in particular the rapid evolution of how people communicate and interact, is another generation-shaping consideration,” Michael Dimock, president of the Pew Research Centre, wrote in a report outlining the definition of the millennial generation and its successor, generation Z. “Baby boomers grew up as television expanded dramatically, changing their lifestyles and connection to the world in fundamental ways. Generation X grew up as the computer resolution was taking hold, and Millennials came of age during the internet explosion.”

More millennials also purchase fast-moving consumer goods online than other generations according to Nielsen, which could contribute to the reasons why Amazon resonates so strongly with this generation. Sixty-one per cent of millennials said they purchase such products online, compared to 55% for generation X, 445 for baby boomers, and 39% for the greatest generation.

