Amazon may start selling its own clothes

Craig McDean Models show off the Spring/Summer Tommy Hilfiger collection.

Amazon may start selling its own brand of clothes, an executive said at the WWD Apparel summit on Tuesday, BuzzFeed News reports.

Fashion is becoming a bigger and bigger part of Amazon’s business with Amazon Fashion stocking a wide range of brands, including Tommy Hilfiger, Adidas, Hugo Boss, New Look, Armani, and more. However, some brands choose not to stock items on Amazon, which leads to a problem:

“For Amazon, we know our customers love brands … and that’s where the lion’s share of our business comes from,” Jeff Yurcisin, vice president of clothing at Amazon Fashion, said. “When we see gaps, when certain brands have actually decided for their own reasons not to sell with us, our customer still wants a product like that.”

BuzzFeed reports that Yurcisin said Amazon is looking into making its own clothes.

ASOS, another online fashion retailer, focuses on curation and style — like a high-street store — while Amazon focuses its efforts on pricing and efficiency, offering to ship clothes fast even if they don’t come from high-end brands. ASOS does offer its own line of clothing which mimics brands but for far lower prices.

The New York Times reported that brands are concerned about “tying their brands to a website that is far more a utility than a boutique.” Amazon’s plan bypasses this worry, putting well-designed clothes — many of which will likely mimics that of brands — into the hands of consumers for a reduced price.

