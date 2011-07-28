Amazon Is Getting Ready To Ship 4 Million Tablets By The End Of The Year [REPORT]

Come on Jeff, just tell us already!

Photo: Scott Beale / Laughing Squid

Amazon is ordering components for its rumoured tablets, DigiTimes reports.The company is expecting to ship 4 million tablets this year. They’ll come in 7-inch and 10-inch models.



The orders are so big that the iPad is the only other tablet that requires more supplies.

The DigiTimes report lists several manufacturers providing parts for the tablets. Most notably, Nvidia will make the tablet’s processor.

That information is in line with other rumours we’ve heard about Amazon’s tablets running dual-core and quad-core Nvidia processors.

