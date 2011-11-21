DigiTimes: Amazon To Release 8.9-Inch Kindle Fire In 2012

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider

Amazon is planning to release a 8.9-inch Kindle Fire by the end of Q2 2012, according to a DigiTimes report.Foxconn, the same manufacturer that produces iPads, will start making the new tablets in early 2012.



DigiTimes also reiterated the rumour that a 10.1-inch Kindle Fire is in the works.

