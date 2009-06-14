Amazon To Pay Toys R Us $51 Million

Amazon (AMZN) said late Friday it would pay Toys R Us $51 million to settle a 2004 lawsuit that broke up the companies’ relationship.

The suit was about Amazon’s (and third parties’) rights to sell toys/merchandise that Toys R Us had exclusive rights to sell.

Amazon’s payment reduces its Q2 and full-year EPS by $0.08, to $0.20 and $1.45 respectively, according to a note by J.P. Morgan analyst Imran Khan.

