Amazon Is Trying To Launch A Netflix Style eBook Subscription Service

Amazon is working on a new e-book subscription service, according to WSJ.



The new service would let users pay a monthly fee for unlimited access to a selection of books. Presumably, you’ll be able to access the library from your Kindle reader or one of Kindle’s apps for smartphones and tablets.

However, WSJ’s sources say the subscription service could take some time to launch since Amazon is busy trying to woo publishers and get them on board.

Read more on WSJ >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.