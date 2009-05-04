Buffett Says He Wouldn't Buy Another Newspaper "At Any Price"

Nicholas Carlson
  • The EU wants Internet governance to be less US-centric [Reuters]
  • MySpace needs a makeover [NYT]
  • Buffett says he wouldn’t buy another newspaper “at any price.” [Reuters]
  • Amazon will introduce a larger Kindle for magazines, text books and newspapers “as early as this week” [NYT]
  • Larry Page to graduates: “It is often easier to make progress on mega-ambitious dreams. You have little competition.” [Google Blogoscoped]

