- The EU wants Internet governance to be less US-centric [Reuters]
- MySpace needs a makeover [NYT]
- Buffett says he wouldn’t buy another newspaper “at any price.” [Reuters]
- Amazon will introduce a larger Kindle for magazines, text books and newspapers “as early as this week” [NYT]
- Larry Page to graduates: “It is often easier to make progress on mega-ambitious dreams. You have little competition.” [Google Blogoscoped]
