Amazon is planning to hire 1,500 people at a warehouse in Britain

Amazon has announced that it intends to create 1,500 permanent jobs at a new warehouse in Essex in 2017.

The warehouse, which Amazon describes as a fulfilment centre, will be in Tilbury.

The Seattle-headquartered company said on Thursday that it will start recruiting a range of workers later this summer, including operations managers, engineers, HR, IT and people who will handle customer orders.

“We are excited to announce that we will be opening our 13th fulfilment centre in the UK in Tilbury in spring 2017 to enable us to continue to expand our product selection, support more third party sellers including small businesses with our fulfilment expertise and meet growing customer demand in the UK,” said John Tagawa, Amazon’s VP of UK operations, in a statement.

Amazon highlighted in a press release how robots will be used at the Tilbury centre to increase the speed of delivery.

Amazon currently has ten fulfilment centres in the UK, including two in Doncaster and one in Dunfermline, Dunstable, Gourock, Hemel Hempstead, Milton Keynes, Peterborough, Rugeley and Swansea Bay.

Two new fulfilment centre are expected to open, in Manchester and Coalville, Leicestershire, this autumn.

Amazon, which is on course to become the world’s first trillion dollar company, said it expects its UK workforce to grow to 15,500 people by the end of the year.

