Amazon will deliver your copy of the new 'Call of Duty' at midnight, but it's totally unnecessary

In our high-speed digital age, no one wants to wait in line. And who can blame them?

Not only is waiting in line no fun at all, but it also makes less and less sense as the world goes digital.

Take video games, for instance. Why line up at midnight for the launch of a big new game when you can download the game, pre-load it to your console, and be ready to go as soon as it unlocks at midnight?

Amazon sees this logic and says, “No! That is far too convenient, digital media consumers!” Instead, Amazon is partnering with Activision — the world’s largest game publisher — to work out physical deliveries of physical games at midnight.

That’s right: when “Call of Duty: Black Ops 3” launches this Friday, November 6, at midnight ET, Amazon will totally deliver it to your home. The physical game, on a disc. Midnight delivery!

Getty Images Like this, but it will be dark out, and it will be a game instead of a pizza.

First and foremost: that’s a really unfortunate gig to have, person who delivers copies of “Call of Duty” to “Call of Duty” fans at midnight. Definitely wear a football helmet, and maybe bring a Taser just in case. We feel for you.

Second: you can buy and “pre-load” games on modern game consoles. Both the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 have this functionality, and it’s intended to save you time. When the game launches, you’ll already have it on your console, installed and ready to go.

That stands in glaring contrast to what you do on modern consoles when you’ve got a game disc.

After inserting the disc into your console of choice, the console needs to install the game. This can take anywhere from 10 to 30 minutes, and sometimes longer! And let’s be honest: after getting your copy at midnight (or later), you’re probably not staying up to install the game and then play it. Maybe you are? But probably not. Come on.

All that said, if this concept does appeal to you, there are some hoops to jump through.

You need to be a paying Amazon Prime member, which costs $US99 per year.

You need to use the Prime Now app to place your order.

The system is live now on the Prime Now app. Have at it.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through hispersonal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.